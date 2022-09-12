Watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva presser

The freak show continues…



Jake Paul has a boxing match scheduled with 47 year old former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. As of yet, Paul has not faced a legitimate boxer and the one time he had a bout scheduled with one there were insane amounts of restrictions when it came to his weight. Anytime a real opponent surfaces it falls through. Just ask Tommy Fury.



The press conference for Paul vs Silva was today and if you want to watch it we have it below.

The pair square off on October 29th. Who takes it?