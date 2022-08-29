Bisping believes fellow Brit will be champion

Darren Till was once considered the next big thing in the welterweight division during the reign of then champion Tyron Woodley Unfortunately, the British fighter was dominated by Woodley in his lone title shot and then was brutally knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in his next outing. He would make the decision to move up to middleweight and won his first bout in the division against Kelvin Gastelum via a split decision. He would lost his next fight to former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker but managed to make a good showing in it. Despite the promising performance against Whittaker, he was submitted by Derek Brunson in what was considered a crucial bout for Darren’s future in the company. Fans have begun to question his validity as a contender.

One person who has not lost faith in Darren is fellow British fighter and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Here is what Bisping said via his YouTube channel:

Darren Till……you’re laughing at me because he’s 1-3 in his last four – Darren Till will be champion one day. His striking is phenomenal. His mind is strong. He’s just had a bit of a bad run. And again, 29 years old. He’ll be champ.

Till is currently recovering from an injury and a date of return hasn’t been announced.