Traitor! Khamzat Chimaev training Hermansson ahead of Till fight

UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till were inseparable or at least it appeared that way on social media earlier this year. The pair were seen in photos laughing, joking, and training together but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Darren Till (ranked #8) will be squaring off in a middleweight bout on July 23 at UFC London with Jack Hermansson (#7). It is crucial for each to win because Till is sitting at 1-4 in his last 5 and Hermansson isn’t much better at just 2-3. Maybe that’s why it was so shocking to see Khamzat now training with Jack?

Darren was one of the most promising prospects in the welterweight division but a poor performance against then champion Tyron Woodley did nothing to silence the doubters. In his next bout he was violently knocked out by BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal and that KO was the catalyst for his jump up a weight class. Since the jump he narrowly squeaked out a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum and dropped two in a row to Robert Whitaker and Derek Brunson. The Jack Hermansson bout is a must win for Darren and it must be disheartening to see Chimaev preparing his next opponent to face him.

What do you think about Khamzat Chimaev training with Darren Till’s opponent?