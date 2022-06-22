Former heavyweight challenger wants interim title

Former UFC interim heavyweight title holder Ciryl Gane is set to take on Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 3rd, 2022. Gane was seen as a legitimate threat to heavyweight king Francis Ngannou when they collided in January of this year. Unfortunately for Ciryl the unanimous decision didn’t go his way but a decisive victory over Tuivasa could make a case for another title shot.

Gane is well rounded, marketable, and well spoken making for the perfect combo for the UFC machine. If champion Francis Ngannou doesn’t work something out with the promotion it may be more than an interim bout for the French fighter. A potential Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones match-up could make for an interesting one and a bout with Gane for the winner would make sense if he gets past Tai. The heavyweight division is heating up and there are plenty of bouts to make and plenty of opponents for Ciryl to square off against.

Gane spoke with ‘MMA Junkie‘ about his desire to recapture a belt and the possibility of an opportunity should he win on September 3rd.

I think if I win against Tuivasa, I think it’s gonna be a fight for the interim title against the winner of the next fight for the interim title. So this (loss to Ngannou) put me a little bit back, but this put me more challenge, so I’m OK. I’m a competitor, so I like that. That’s OK because some people say but you just lost like that (signals close fight) with Francis, you must have a revenge for the big belt and I said, ‘No I’m OK with that.’

It’s really complicated at the moment with this division. There are a lot of people in the top five and I think for the UFC to manage that it’s a little bit complicated so I can understand the UFC’s plan and I’m OK with that.

If in September I win against Tuivasa, if it’s possible I’m going to push. I don’t want to wait a lot of time. So I don’t know when the fight is going to happen between Jones and Stipe, but it I win against, Tuivasa, I want to do a fight early after this fight for the interim title.

