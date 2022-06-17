Vince McMahon investigated, steps down as CEO

Stephanie McMahon has taken on additional duties for WWE as Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO. This is according to insider sources and CNN Business.

Vince has stepped down due to hush money allegations and in his stead his daughter Stephanie will be interim CEO and interim chairwoman. WWE revealed this information on Friday to the shock of many including us. Rumors of sales, a complete McMahon exodus, and other insider info leaks have sparked public interest in the pro wrestling juggernaut’s inner workings.

Wall Street Journal reported that WWE’s CEO will stay in a creative role while the internal investigation is ongoing. The reason given for this move is that Vince secretly paid a $3 million settlement to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with. There have always been media reports of Vince McMahon’s alleged infidelity but this may be the first time it has been this public.

More info as it becomes available.