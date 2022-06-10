Dana White has strong opponent in mind for Conor McGregor

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn’t been the same since losing to Nate Diaz back in 2016 at UFC 196. McGregor would eek out a majority decision at UFC 202 to get his revenge on Diaz and then become the first ever simultaneous two weight class champion in UFC history by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. As the UFC featherweight and lightweight champion he was a mega star like the the combat sports world had never seen.

His next move made him rich and killed his career at the same time.

McGregor abandoned his two belts and entered a boxing ring for the first time to take on 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. It ended as expected with Conor getting TKO’d in the tenth round. Upon returning to the UFC he would start a rivalry with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ending in a submission loss for the Irishman. McGregor would return two years later to defeat an aging Donald Cerrone before dropping two in a row to Dustin Poirier. After suffering a serious leg injury in the second bout with Poirier he started an intense recovery process and now appears to be ready to return. Many people are speculating who the next opponent could be for Conor but the most important person in the process is UFC head, Dana White.

Dana White spoke with TMZ and he revealed who he has in mind.

I don’t know, I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight. There’s plenty of fights to make, I don’t know if that’s the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back…I’m just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor’s ranked No. 8, he’s ranked No. 5, it makes a lot of sense right now…I think he’s getting better, he’s starting to ramp up his training some more and I’m hoping at the end of this year, early next year.

What do you think of Chandler vs McGregor? Is Chandler too strong?