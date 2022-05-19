Holly Holm believes title shot is next with win over Vieira

Title shots are elusive things in MMA, especially the UFC. The factors are usually fan interest, popularity of the fighters, and overall marketability. The UFC is a business and a big one at that so those are natural considerations when it comes to making the most money from a bout. Holly Holm ticks a particular box and that is the stand up style most casual fans prefer.

Holly has a fight with Ketlin Vieira this Saturday in a Fight Night headliner. Vieira began her career as somewhat of a submission specialist but she has won more fights via knockout in recent years. In her last bout, Ketlin defeated former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate which landed her at number six in the rankings and the fight with number two Holm. The winner of this fight could very well get a shot at women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and a chance at cementing their name in the discussion of best active female pound for pound fighter.

Holly believes a win over Ketlin will net her a title shot.

Do you think the winner is next in line?