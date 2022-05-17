Possible Nate Diaz and opponent UFC 277 fan poster is fire

If this happens then the MMA gods might be forgiven for the Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov bout that never happened. Rumor #3,712 surrounding the next Nate Diaz fight is a doozy.

The rumor currently is that Nate might face off with his sometimes social media rival Dustin Poirier. The date being passed around is July 20th and the location is Dallas. This potential UFC 277 headlining bout would definitely sell out the arena. If it ended up a co-main event to a stronger headliner the pay per view buy rate would likely soar. A talented and passionate fan shared a poster design that has us ready to see these two fight.

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at #UFC277 on July 30th in Dallas?! Both @DustinPoirier & @NateDiaz209 have said they want to fight on this date. Do you think fight will finally happen or will the UFC give them different opponents. 👀 pic.twitter.com/H3LK8GJlUt — Needing Art? (@needingart) May 17, 2022

This twitter user asked a good question. Will this be another case of same card, different bout, or will they give it to us?