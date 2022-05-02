Khamzat Chimaev offers to fight two champions

UFC hype monster Khamzat Chimaev is a perfect 5-0 in the organization. Title shot desires have been verbalized by his team and Chimaev himself after the Swedish prodigy recently defeated former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns.

Had Khamzat mauled Burns like he has done his other opponents a title shot may have been in the cards. The bout went the full three rounds and was the first time Chimaev had been tested in the UFC. The welterweight champion is Kamaru Usman who is widely considered the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC so another bout for Chimaev to show he is ready for him might be warranted.

Possibly with Colby Covington?

Khamzat is not content to wait and offered to instead fight the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya instead. Check out what he posted on Twitter.

It would be just as hard to argue for a title shot at middleweight for Chimaev right now but its the UFC so you never know…