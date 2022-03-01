Former UFC champ facing attempted murder charges

News has trickled out in the past 24 hours that former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested and is being held without bail. The arrest is for his alleged involvement in a shooting and he is facing the charge of attempted murder. This was first reported NBC Bay Area, picked up by TMZ, and later picked up by various main stream news outlets.

The San Jose police provided the following statement:

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.

