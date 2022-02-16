UFC: Walker vs Hill main card odds

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill will take place on February 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the first fight of the night going down at 4 p.m. ET



Johnny Walker may be the more recognizable name headed in to Saturday’s light heavyweight main event clash with Jamahal Hill but he is definitely not the favorite. Walker is 1-3 in his last four while Hill is 2-1-1 with that one no contest originally a TKO win overturned when he tested positive for marijuana. The momentum definitely swings in Hill’s favor here.

In the co main event, middleweights Jamie Pickett and Kyle Daukaus will throw down. Kyle is 1-2-1 with the no contest coming in October of last year when an accidental clash of heads left Kevin Holland unconscious. Pickett took the bout with Daukaus on short notice but he does so on a two fight win streak. Confidence will be the key to this one with Daukaus easily the oddsmakers favorite.

Here are the odds for the entire main card via oddsshark.com.