Schaub among those who think Chimaev is the answer to Usman

Khamzat Chimaev. A name that has popped up in UFC welterweight title contender discussions since his debut. The current welterweight champion is the incredibly talented Kamaru Usman who has his name in the greatest of all time discussions. It’s the perfect scenario of unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

A lot of if’s between now and then.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is one of the people who thinks Chimaev is the answer to the Usman riddle. Here is some of what Schaub said recently on his podcast about whether Kamaru Usman wants to fight the Russian-born prodigy.

Nobody wants to fight Khamzat, I don’t think Kamaru Usman does. It’s undeniable, it’s scary and we’re going to get a lot of answers when he fights Gilbert Burns. I have a good idea that that’s not going to go great for Gilbert Burns.

Former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns lost to Usman in his bid to win the title but he gave the Nigerian some trouble early. This is likely why fans feel that Burns will be the true test of Chimaev’s skills on April 9th.