Odds for Saturday’s Amir Kahn vs Kell Brook boxing match

Former boxing world champions, Amir Khan and Kell Brook square off this Saturday, February 19.

Brook is coming off of a knockout loss making this a tad more interesting when it comes to the betting odds. Neither of them have real momentum swinging in their favor headed in to the match despite a wealth of experience between them. Maybe that is why the odds are uneven at best.

Bovada has Amir Kahn as the underdog at +136 and Kell Brook sitting at -175. Opening has it at an even -111 for both. Betonline and SportsBetting also have Amir as the underdog at +139 and Kell at -169. Truthfully, all of the major betting sites we frequent have Brook as the favorite.

Khan has five losses and four of them have come via knockout. Brook has 27 of his wins coming by way of KO meaning this could be a short night for Khan if he isn’t careful.