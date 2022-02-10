Adesanya gets cheers as he defends Joe Rogan

The mainstream media and Twitter mobs tried harder than ever to cancel UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Mainly it was because he spoke to guests on his insanely popular Spotify podcast that had alternative opinions on COVID topics than the pushed narratives. When that didn’t catch on – and didn’t get him fired – they started dredging up old clips from his shows and circulating those. They failed again and since they couldn’t cancel Joe they began attacking his supporters.

One supporter not afraid of cancellation is current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. At a press conference ahead of his UFC 271 title defense against Robert Whittaker this Saturday, Izzy was asked about Joe Rogan and he spoke up enthusiastically in defense. He garnered cheers from the room.

