Julianna Pena shocked the MMA world when she submitted the consensus female GOAT, Amanda Nunes on Saturday at UFC 269. That in itself is big news but Juliana was pretty proud of another moment herself.

The new women’s bantamweight queen shared a photo of former teen heartthrob actor Zac Efron checking her out as she entered The Octagon. His Hasselhoff level mustache is just mwah!

Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night 😂🥰😍😘❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DMOUTKJlM2 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) December 12, 2021

This will probably get framed and posted on her wall. I would.