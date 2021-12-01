Dana White and family latest MMA personalities to get COVID, called Rogan

Dana White and family have tested positive for COVID-19.

White himself broke the news on the Jim Rome podcast where he also revealed that he had reached out to commentator Joe Rogan. Joe had been in the media and was somewhat ridiculed on social media by detractors of his alternative treatments for the disease. The truth? It worked for him apparently because Rogan was feeling himself after a few days.

Dana called him. Here’s what White said (via MMAnews)

We just went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving. It’s tradition. We go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally, the whole family and my family up in Maine, too. We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day….So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.

It looks like Dana White has had the same success that Rogan did or they are both just super human.

