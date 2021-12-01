Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev has no takers

UFC welterweight hype train driver Khamzat Chimaev is piloting his train straight in to town square. Since his arrival in the UFC his hype levels have surpassed even Brandon Vera’s when he first entered the UFC. Don’t remember Vera? It’s okay a lot of older fans don’t either. He was touted as the heir apparent to Chuck Liddell when The Iceman was at his hottest. He’s not around anymore and the same could happen Khamzat if he’s not careful.

The truth is we just can’t see that happening to someone as talented as him but you never know.

Chimaev has looked superhuman so far in his trips to The Octagon. He has finished all four opponents but in all fairness he has yet to face a top contender. That doesn’t make his dominance any less impressive but it does mean fans don’t really know what he is truly capable of…yet. It’s not his fault though because there doesn’t seem to be a lot of people answering his challenges.

UFC head Dana White talked about Khamzat on the Jim Rome podcast and echoed our sentiments.

Nobody wants to fight this guy….Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter this is what you do… you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has,

Someone could make a real name for themselves by derailing the Chimaev hype train. But who?