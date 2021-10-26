Brandon Moreno says rival Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t really a nice guy

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was close to being cut from the promotion at one point. Somehow, he dug in and kept improving enough until he earned and took advantage of a title shot against then champ Deiveson Figueiredo. The first bout ended in a draw but in the rematch Moreno took it out of the hands of the judges by submitting Figueiredo in the third round. One of the nicest guys in the sport had just become the flyweight champion.

Moreno spoke with TMZ Sports and revealed that the “nice guy” version of Figueiredo we all saw in the build up and immediately after wasn’t the genuine article. It’s definitely worth a watch. Check it out.

What do you think of his comments?