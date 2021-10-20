WATCH: Rare old school interview with Tank Abbott

A few things to note about this interview with UFC legend Tank Abbott. There isn’t much context to it but Tank’s personality is in full effect. He’s a lot bigger in the middle than OG fans will remember, he’s bald, and he’s sporting a dyed version of his classic goatee.

Tank’s record is not good, his attitude may not have been socially acceptable at times, and I think we can all agree he’s not the best technical fighter. However, the impact he had on the sport and it’s early popularity cannot be overstated.

When we find gems like this we have to share. Enjoy.