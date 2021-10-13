Wink on suspending Jon Jones: “I had to that”

Unless you have been living under a rock you probably know that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested recently in Las Vegas for what was reported as a domestic violence dispute involving alcohol. Jones is no stranger to being arrested and definitely no stranger to run-ins with the law over the years. What most fans forget is that something like this doesn’t just affect him and his family. It also affects his training partners, his coaches, and everyone he is associated with. All of those past incidents directly impacted his personal relationships and professional partnerships, and they add up.

Too many of them and things boil over.

Coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to Ariel Helwani and when asked about the incident he revealed that he felt he had to suspend Jones from the gym. This is not uncommon but given that it is the GOAT light heavyweight and one of the fighters who helped make that gym what it is – that’s a big deal.

"I feel I had to do that. … He might hate me for it, but I had to tell him the truth."



