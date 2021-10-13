Jones fires back at critics and clarifies domestic violence details

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made the headlines again recently this time for another arrest. It was first reported as a domestic violence incident with alcohol involved during a trip to Las Vegas. There weren’t a lot of details available initially and since then there have been conflicting reports of exactly what went down. Here is a link to our report on the initial story.

Jones has heard the rumors and has apparently had enough. He tweeted the following out:

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

Jon is a better man than I am. As a celebrity everything he does is under a microscope and no matter what happens it usually appears that people think the worst. Only Jones and his fiancée know exactly what happened and they don’t owe anyone an explanation. The fact that he is acknowledging and addressing this on social media says a lot about how much this is affecting him.

He is also reportedly not welcome at his gym right now due to the incident.