Not again: Jon Jones arrested this morning

Three steps forward and two steps back.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested again. According to sources it was early Friday morning in Las Vegas when the arrest occurred.

Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night for his incredible first bout with Alexander Gustafsson. He was all smiles and seemingly happy during interviews so what happened between those and the arrest must have been significant.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. From ESPN…

The in custody status from MacLifeOfficial…

This is another moment in Jon’s combat sports career that hits harder than usual. Here has had well-documented problems with the law in the past. More on this as it becomes available.