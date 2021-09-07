Donald Trump and son commentating Belfort vs Holyfield card

First, Oscar De La Hoya had to withdraw from his bout with Vitor Belfort because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Then, 58 year old former boxing champion Evander Holyfield stepped in for Oscar to the surprise of many including us. Finally it has been confirmed that former President Donald Trump and his son will now commentate the September 11th event.

WTF. So a freak show boxing match will be commentated by former President Donald Trump and his son. Only in America.

Here is what ESPN reported:

Former president Donald Trump has signed a contract to provide commentary on a “gamecast” of Saturday’s boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.

Trump is no stranger to boxing as he hosted many 80’s and 90’s events at his casinos in Atlantic City. He stated the following about the Belfort vs Holyfield card (via ESPN).

I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

The pair will call all 4 bouts including the Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva fight and the David Haye vs Joe Fournier according to Triller. Crazy times we live in.