Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva on same card as Belfort vs De La Hoya

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will square off against former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva in a boxing match. The fight came out of left field and had some, including us scratching our heads. Silva last competed and won a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earlier this year while Ortiz submitted Alberto Del Rio in 2019.

The pair will battle it out on the undercard of the absolutely bizarre Vitor Belfort vs Oscar De La Hoya headliner. Vitor is 44 years old, Oscar is 47, Anderson is 46, and Ortiz is 46. That’s a total combined insane 183 years between the four competitors.

I will say seeing a matchup of two MMA fighters is refreshing instead of the usual boxer vs MMA freak shows that have become commonplace. Ortiz is larger than Silva but has never been known for his striking abilities whereas Anderson was a KO specialist.

Plus, Tito’s head is huge so Silva should have a pretty clear shot every time.

They will square off on September 11th with Triller Fight Club.