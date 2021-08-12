Lenny Dykstra says he will pick Aaron Carter apart in freak show boxing match

It’s that time again folks. “Celebrity” freak show boxing call outs are returning to the delight of a few and the dismay of most combat sports fans. Yay.

Lenny Dykstra is a 58 year old former baseball player who stepped on the field for the New York Mets from 1985-1989. Aaron Carter is the 33 year old brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. For some reason, Lenny is aggressively calling out Aaron and that reason is probably money.

Let me say it again. A 58 year old former baseball player is calling out a 33 year old former teen star. Carter just lost to 41 year old former NBA player Lamar Odom sooo….Only in America.

Dykstra told TMZ Sports he will pick Carter apart for some reason and of course we had to share. As always we apologize in advance and you’re welcome.