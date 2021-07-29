UFC 265 Nunes vs Pena title bout gets scrapped

COVID strikes again.

The co-main event for UFC 265 was supposed to be bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defending against Julianna Pena. After defeating Sara McMann, Pena called out Nunes and it must have gotten someone’s attention in the matchmaking department. Julianna is 2-2 in her last 4 so the decision to have her skip the line must have been from a marketing standpoint?

Amanda along with her wife Nina and their infant daughter all tested positive for the coronavirus. This forced her title defense scheduled for next Saturday night against Pena to be cancelled.

No word on a solid replacement date yet.