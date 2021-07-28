“Sus” Israel Adesanya trolls the trolls

For a while now UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been the target of #sus social media posts. If you aren’t hip to the lingo it is essentially people implying he is gay. Why they would care – who knows. It’s 2021 people.

As usual the champ enjoys embracing and feeding the trolls because when you fight like a super hero you can.

He posted the following on Twitter:

I’m gonna kick you in the mouth.

Might as well make it look good.#Zohan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XrtHZ1ky5D — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 28, 2021

He also handed the trolls the equivalent of a T-bone steak.

Adesanya doesn’t seem to be phased even with the “sus” video compilations of his actions over the years popping up. Good for you champ.