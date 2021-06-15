Watch a 255 pound Jon Jones run 20 mph

Wow.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a monster right now. While the rest of us are anxiously wanting to see Jones debut at heavyweight he has been steadily bulking up and training. The clips of him actually sparring and skill set displays have decreased maybe because of his own desire to share or the relentless criticisms. Only Jones knows for sure.

The former champ has been posting clips of his weight training and occasionally just training in general. This clip is impressive. He is 255 pounds and burst sprinting 20 mph. Check it out!