Boxer Shawn Porter impressed with Logan Paul skills

Logan Paul went the distance in his bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr and despite internet apologists and conspiracy theorists he went in there fearlessly and aggressively.

Love them or hate them Logan and Jake Paul have worked hard on improvement in the ring. Jake is definitely the more polarizing of the two and is 3-0 in freak show boxing matches. Logan has yet to find a win. Still, his hard work has not gone unnoticed.

Multiple time boxing champ Shawn Porter spoke to TMZ sports and praised Logan’s skills. Check it out.