Belfort says after De La Hoya he will box Holyfield?

What is going on in the combat sports world? It’s like Loki hopped out of the Marvel universe and immediately went hog wild booking bouts in the combat sports one.

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort has his name linked to a boxing match with former multi time, multi division champion Oscar De La Hoya. If that wasn’t crazy enough, now Belfort is telling TMZ sports that after he fights Oscar he will step into the ring with former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

What is happening right now?

If this is true it is one of the strangest pairings so far in this crazy crossover boxing era. If TRT Vitor shows up this could get even crazier!