NFL’s Ochocinco sparring with Charlo twins ahead of celebrity fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr called up Chad Johnson aka Ochocinco on the phone and the next thing he knew he was going to be facing Brad Maxwell. The pair will square off on June 6th as part of the undercard for Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Johnson is 43 years old and has never participated in a proper boxing match. Maxwell is a former NFL hopeful turned bareknuckle boxer. The entire event is what you would expect from boxing nowadays. It is a freak show affair and one needn’t look any further than the fact the main event is a YouTube star facing one of the greatest boxers of all time.

During a conversation with TMZ sports he stated he was taking the fight seriously and he would “entertain“. He also revealed that he has been training with the Charlo twins who are both world champions. Check it out…

