Alex Volkanovaki slams Colby Covington for TUF coaching criticism

Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is coaching opposite Brian Ortega for the return of The Ultimate Fighter. The competitive reality show is in its 29th season and is a welcome diversion for MMA fans during this seemingly neverending coronavirus pandemic. Details of the show have been coming out more frequently now that the show draws closer to it’s June 1st premiere. They are met with excitement from most but one of the few that doesn’t appear to be enthused is former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Here’s some of what he said to reporter James Lynch:

You don’t want those two guys as your coaches, as your comeback season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. I mean, there’s just not entertainment factor there, you know?

As you can guess this did not sit well with the coaches. Brian Ortega fired back but it was Alex who dropped the truth bomb.

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

There are plenty of feel good fan videos out there showing who Colby truly is. For some reason he has continued on with the villainous persona that made him a star and it has become stale. Alex is also not wrong about the infrequency of matchups that make up Covington‘s UFC career. It seems at times that proposed matchups materialize and quickly dematerialize before we can even process them.

You have to admire Alex’s ferocity in the cage and out of it.