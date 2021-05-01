Aljamain Sterling pokes fun at himself over Markos DQ at UFC Vegas 25

I guess UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wanted to get it out there before the fans did.

Luana Pinheiro won her fight at UFC Vegas 25 via DQ when she was knocked silly by an illegal upkick from Randa Markos. Sterling won the bantamweight belt from Petr Yan in March of this year by DQ when he received an illegal knee. Salty Yan fans claimed he faked it as some fans tonight are alleging that Pinheiro was acting.

Aljamain has a good sense of humor and decided to roast himself before anyone else could make the comparison.

Good job my apprentice! 😩 #UFCVegas25 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 2, 2021

You have to be confident in yourself and a person who doesn’t take themselves too seriously to post something like that. Good on him.