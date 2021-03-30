VIDEO: Masvidal wants to break Usman’s face

Jorge Masvidal is about to get his rematch against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The two tangled back in July of 2020 when Jorge stepped in at the last minute to replace Gilbert Burns. Usman would win the decision easily but this time around Masvidal will have a full camp for their clash at UFC 261 on April 24th. Will it make a difference? Who knows, but one thing is for sure it will likely give Jorge more confidence going in.

Masvidal has not shied away from clapping back at the champion when he throws shade. Usman has become well-versed in trash talk which is in stark contrast to how he started. Things have gotten heated between the pair of them and if you want proof just watch one of the latest videos Jorge released.

Street Jesus says he is going to break the bones in Kamaru’s face.

What do you think? Does he seem frustrated or motivated?