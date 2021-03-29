Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe Jon Jones is scared

Jon Jones haters have been stirring up trouble on social media.

When Francis Ngannou knocked out heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to claim the belt one of the first questions to Dana White was about Ngannou’s next opponent. For some reason the general consensus seems to be that former light heavyweight king Jon Jones is next since he did make the leap up a weight class. There were multiple social media posts from Jon immediately agreeing to fight Francis and then some adding that the money needed to be right. Some fans took that as being scared?

Derrick Lewis is logically next for Ngannou since he is on an impressive 4 fight win streak with the last win being a spectacular knockout of Curtis Blaydes. Then again this is the UFC and what makes the most money makes the most sense to them. Jones would make the most money for certain.

When Ngannou was asked about Jones he made it clear that he did not think Jon was scared. He went further by stating he thinks Jon definitely wants to be his next opponent.

Check out what he told TMZ Sports: