Greg Hardy calls out Tai Tuivasa

The UFC has been a mixed bag of success for former NFL player turned heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy. He is 4-3-1 and sitting well outside the top 10 – as is the fighter he is calling out.

Tai Tuivasa is coming off of a first round TKO victory over newcomer Harry Hunsucker who took the fight at the last minute. The win did nothing for Tuivasa’s ranking and his next bout needs to be against a recognizable name if he wants to advance toward the top 10. Greg Hardy isn’t a top tier opponent but he does have that recognizable name and the way the organization works if Tai finishes Hardy he would be moved up for sure.

Greg called him out on Instagram and is still waiting for his response.

Would you like to see this fight?