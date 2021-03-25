UFC 261 pre sales reportedly breaks gate record

The pre sales for the first UFC event to be held in front of a full crowd since the coronavirus outbreak have apparently already broken the gate record for the location.

UFC 261 features a huge championship bout that will hopefully live up to the hype for the Vystar Arena crowd. Miami native Jorge Masvidal will once again challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. They tangled once before when Masvidal stepped in last minute at UFC 251 last July when Gilbert Burns had to withdraw due to illness. Usman won via clear decision and since then Jorge has reminded him that he didn’t have time for a proper training camp. Well this time he does.

The pair will face off on April 24th and if the pre fight hype is any indication it should sell very well on PPV. According to Aaron Bronsteter he spoke with Dana White and the ticket sales are already beyond expectations.

Just spoke with @danawhite and despite tickets going on sale to the general public tomorrow, the presale tickets alone for #UFC261 have already broken the arena's gate record. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 25, 2021

There is a possibility that the state of Florida could dial everything back again with coronavirus cases rising. What a mess that would be.