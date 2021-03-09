Julianna Pena says she is ‘kryptonite’ for Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is in a strange and unique spot right now. She is both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. The bantamweight division is going strong but the featherweight division seems to be dying. Thankfully, there are plenty of challengers at 135 pounds and of them is Julianna Pena.

Pena is 2-2 in her last 4 bouts and 6-2 in the UFC overall. She sits at #6 in the division’s rankings but is calling out Amanda on a regular basis. When someone is vocal in the organization, Dana White frequently listens and attempts to capitalize on the marketability of genuine conflict. It is likely that Pena will be next for Nunes but no date has been established.

Julianna spoke with TMZ sports today and claimed she was the kryptonite for Amanda.

What do you think of her comments?