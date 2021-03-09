Brit fighter Leon Edwards speaks about royal family racism claims

UFC welterweight standout Leon Edwards is on an incredible eight fight win streak. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit he has had all sorts of trouble trying to secure a fight to try and stake a claim for a shot at the title.

He hasn’t competed since July of 2019. He finally steps back into The Octagon Saturday night where he will shake off the ring rust and take on another streaking fighter in Belal Muhammad who has rattled off four straight. Muhammad’s coach will not be present for the fight because he tested positive for COVID-19 and right now Leon is probably praying hard that Belal doesn’t. Having another fight cancelled would be incredibly demoralizing for the British Fighter

Edwards has spoken about more than his return this week. After the bombshell of an interview given by Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Oprah many people have spoken out about the controversial nature of the appearance. One of the most disturbing revelations were alleged racist comments made by the family centered around their child. They were afraid Harry and Meghan’s son would have skin that was too dark. If that’s true, that is indeed unforgivable.

Edwards spoke to TMZ Sports About those comments.