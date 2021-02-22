HRMMA holding back to back PPV events this weekend

HRMMA is breaking ground in Kentucky and midwest combat sports by holding Kentucky’s first double event. The pair of events go down Friday night and Saturday night in Bowling Green Kentucky at the Bowling Green convention center. Both will air on pay-per-view and look to keep up the trend of consecutive record-breaking sales for the company.

This Friday, February 26th HRMMA 118 is headlined by featherweights Kevin Barberena and Jeff Holmes and will also see the return of light heavyweight phenom Derik Overstreet to the organization. On Saturday at HRMMA 119 Contender series veteran heavyweight Harry Hunsucker will make his case for a return to the show when he faces potential spoiler Cory Moon.

For more information visit HRMMA.com.