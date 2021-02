HRMMA 117 went down on Saturday, February 6th and saw several stars made like Jose Perez and Terry Lemaire. Both of those fighters might be on the UFC’s radar right now if you believe the rumors. Another rising star that emerged was Bryan Battle who defeated a very game Ben Fowler in an epic clash. Before HRMMA 118 and 119 go down this Friday and Saturday relive this fight and get hyped!