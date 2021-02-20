Alves says his horrible weight mishap was due to bad fish

Rafael Alves not only missed weight for his featherweight fight Saturday night at UFC Vegas 19, but he missed it by a country mile. 11.5 pounds to be exact which left his opponent Pat Sabatini without a fight. Alves has come up with a reason for the almost unforgivable MMA mistake. (via mmafighting)…

I ate salmon yesterday and fell ill, vomit and diarrhea, so the doctor said I had to treat it with water. I only had 2kg [4.4 pounds] left to cut, when I drank water my weight went up and got stuck, so the doctor didn’t clear me to fight. But God owns everything and He knows what He does.

I have had to cut weight before but never in the extremes that MMA fighters go to. If this is true we wish him a speedy recovery.