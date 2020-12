Make it stop.

YouTube menace turned freak show boxer Jake Paul has won two bouts against the lowest tier competition and is now calling out anyone he can. Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo, and others from the MMA world are targets. He has not limited his annoyance to combat sports…

NHL player Evander Kane was name dropped by Paul and here is his response. It’s about what you would expect.

Jake Paul has taken his 15 minutes of fame and stretched it out much longer than it should have been.