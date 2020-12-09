Henry Cejudo and Jake Paul are still firing shots

Why one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters and sports athletes of our generation is involving himself in a quarrel with a novice YouTube boxer is beyond us.

Jake Paul has won two boxing matches. Both of his opponents weren’t of any real quality, but then again – neither is he. Paul beat some dude named AnEsonGib and retired 5’9” basketball player Nate Robinson. The latter he defeated on the recent Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Junior headlined card that reportedly brought in over 1 million pay per view buys. Jake has been trying to take credit for the buy rates to anyone who will listen. Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is one of those people who was listening.

The pair of them have been trading shots on social media and I don’t think it’s going to end anytime soon. Jake consistently brings the argument back to money because as good as Henry is, he was a victim of the lower weight class curse. Generally speaking the lower weight classes don’t bring in a lot of money that’s just been the way of things in terms of mainstream fan interest. They do however boost the main event when a good match up is added to the card. The point is that Henry has always been at a solo drawing disadvantage despite his incredible talent and loyal fan base. Maybe Henry knows that and that is why Jake is getting under his skin so easily.

Or….Your PPV #’s? Everyone ordered that fight for TYSON…nobody even knew your were fighting Smokey Robinson on the undercard. BTW, looting purses from the mall doesn’t count as buying. https://t.co/Prcugzhcl9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

What do you think of this feud and do you wish it would end as badly as we do. Henry deserves much better.