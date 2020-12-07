Dana White feels the same way we do about the Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather “fight”

Put on your big boy pants because I’m going to rant here.

When Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Junior we all just kind of came to grips with it. Boxers have been trying to trick mixed martial arts fighters into their rings since the sport became popular. They know without the rest of their tools it is very unlikely someone crossing over from MMA would win. It’s getting to the point where one of the top boxers finally needs to put their money where their mouth is and step into the cage – right?

Wrong.

The callouts are still coming. The mixed martial artists are still biting. The epidemic is evolving and now unqualified, inexperienced, and straight up baffling opponents are biting, too.

The latest freak show to be announced, and I can’t believe I am actually typing this, is Floyd Mayweather Junior versus YouTube menace Logan Paul. Not counting the McGregor fight, Floyd is 49-0 in real boxing competition against world-class opponents. Logan is 0-1 another novice named KSI.

I can’t imagine that anytime in the near future someone like Jon Jones would be fighting an 0-1 anybody. They let CM punk into the UFC and the negative effects that move had on the image of the organization were bad enough. Punk got smashed twice in a row and only one of those fighters was of any quality at all. Having him Fight one of the top 10 people in his weight class would have been very bad.

The point I’m trying to make is that having a boxer with a 49-0 record fighting a wannabe athlete who hasn’t won a single boxing match not even at the lowest levels – That’s a telling statement about where boxing is right now.

UFC President Dana white echoed our sentiments to the Nell Boys (via MMAJunkie).

When people ask me, ‘What’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at…Didn’t that kid get beat up by the (expletive) video game kid from England, and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?

I believe that last question is the one we are all asking.

We all know why. Floyd spends a lot of money and he needs a lot of money. I feel so bad for the sport of boxing right now and what they are having to do to keep interest sometimes.