Yair Rodriguez gets hit with USADA suspension

Come on man.

Yair Rodriguez has been hit with a six month suspension by USADA. This isn’t for a failed test but rather for a rookie mistake. In order to stay active a fighter must provide their location to the organization so they can be randomly tested. According to the report circulating Rodriguez was unavailable all three times they showed up over a 12 month period.

Here is what Ariel Helwani shared on social media

To us, this would be an indication that someone did not want to compete. Staying in the testing pool proper is something a motivated fighter remembers to stay on top of.