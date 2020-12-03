Jake Paul only wants ‘massive fights’ and says he is hitting up Dana White

There are so many red flags flying around Jake Paul right now.

He is 2-0 in boxing with a win over a fellow YouTube star and a smaller retired NBA player. Naturally the next step is to callout Conor McGregor, right? He is already calling for “massive“ fights but not with boxers.

In this video (via ESPNMMA’s Instagram) Jake Paul claims he’s been in contact with Dana White and name drops McGregor. I don’t think it can be understated that Paul refers to himself in the third person here.

While we do not blame him for wanting big money bouts we can’t help but wonder if he truly wants to face elite level UFC fighters right now or lesser talent with a little bit of name recognition.

Just watch.

