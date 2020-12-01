FREE UFC FIGHT: Marvin Vettori vs Karl Roberson

Italian UFC fighter Marvin Vettori is getting one of the biggest opportunities he will likely ever get on December 5th. He will be facing Jack Hermansson in place of Kevin Holland who tested positive for COVID-19. This is one of those “stars in alignment“ moments for him.

Jack is sitting at number four in the middleweight rankings having gone 5-1 in his last 6 including the destruction of Kelvin Gastelum in just over one minute back in July. He is essentially a slingshot to title contention for anyone ranked beneath him if they won. Marvin Vettori is hoping to do just that.

Vettori is in a rare group of people. He lost to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by split decision meaning he beat him on a judge’s scorecard. He is 5-2-1 in the UFC and at 27 years of age he surely has some good years ahead of him. Right now would be the perfect age for something big to happen in his career but the mixed martial arts gods are often fickle. If there was a brass ring to be grabbed this fight is one of them for Marvin.

Before he gets his shot this Saturday at beating Jack Hermansson watch him submit Karl Roberson back in June.