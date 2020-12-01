Dillon Danis responds to Daniel Cormier’s criticism

Before we can get started here is what Daniel Cormier posted:
That came about because after Youtube menace turned boxer Jake Paul knocked out retired NBA player Nate Robinson this past weekend he dropped a whole bunch of names – and most of them were related to Conor McGregor.
One of them was Bellator’s Dillon Danis who is primarily known for his grappling so calling him out for a pure boxing match is not that much of a gamble if you are decently skilled.
It also wasn’t a big shock when someone like former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made the statement he did. It is also not surprising that a fighter would overreact despite knowing the statement to likely be true.
What do you think? Should Dillon risk his reputation by stepping in to a boxing ring with novice Jake Paul?