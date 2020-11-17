WTF: Fighter gets KO’d twice, shakes hands, then gets KO’d again

Meanwhile… In Brazil…

The absolute insanity that is going on in this video is beyond words. A referee watches a guy get flatlined by a head kick. He makes a motion with his hand as if to say it’s over and then allows the fighter to get knocked unconscious again.

You think it’s over you say?

He then stands the fighter up and checks his gloves as if he just gave him a boxing standing 8 count. The only problem is that he never counted he just watch the guy wake back up.

His opponent walks over shakes his hand and while they are shaking hands he knocks him out again. What????

If I ever saw a fight like this live and the commission just sat there and watched as if this was OK my head would probably explode. Tell us what you think.